× Daytime Emmy Winner Found Guilty of Attempted Murder, Stabbed Tenant Who Laughed at Him

An Emmy Award-winning television producer was found guilty on Wednesday after stabbing his tenant in Studio City, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Andre Salamán Bautista, also known by his stage name Andre Bauth, was found guilty of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with allegations that he used a knife and caused great bodily injury.

The 38-year-old stabbed his tenant in the chest last September after the man laughed when Bautista said he would win five Academy Awards, prosecutors said.

Court evidence revealed that Bautista had previously written and starred in an independent film about a landlord who killed his tenants.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bautista faces 13 years in state prison if convicted.