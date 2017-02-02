Dr. Jandial: New Study Links Stress to Heart Attacks
-
Dr. Jandial: New Study on Gut Bacteria
-
Dr. Jandial: Don’t Sweat the Health Studies of 2017
-
Dr. Jandial: The Remarkable Science of Rotationplasty
-
Dr. Jandial: Food Allergies, Peanuts and Babies
-
Dr. Jandial: Can Youth Football Cause Brain Changes?
-
-
Dr. Jandial: Medical Stories of 2017
-
Dr. Jandial: FDA and the Cyberhacking of Medical Devices
-
Dr. Jandial: Ecstasy and Magic Mushrooms Trials Approved by FDA for PTSD & Cancer Patients
-
Study: Mexico’s Soda Tax Will Save 18,900 Lives, Nearly $1 Billion Over 10 Years
-
Popular Heartburn Medications Linked to Higher Stroke Risk
-
-
Rep. John Lewis’ Speech on MLK Day: ‘You Must Never, Ever Hate; the Way of Love Is a Better Way’
-
Women and Heart Disease With Cardiologist Dr. Jacqueline Eubany
-
Dangers of Sports Supplements For Teens