× Iranian Man Barred Entry to US Under Travel Ban Expected to Land in L.A. Thursday; Will Be First to Return After Court Order

An Iranian man who was barred from entering the U.S. under President Trump’s travel ban is scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles on Thursday, after a federal judge ordered the visa-holder’s safe return to the U.S.

Ali Vayeghan will become the first person to return to the U.S. as a result of court action since Trump’s travel ban took effect. The president’s executive order restricted travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran.

Vayeghan is expected to land and reunite with his brother and niece at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California.

The ACLU and immigration attorney Stacy Tolchin fought for Vayeghan’s safe return to the U.S. after he was detained overnight at LAX and sent to Dubai.

