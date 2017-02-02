LA 2024 Bid Documents Show Average Ticket Prices of More Than $1,700 for Opening Ceremony

If Los Angeles wins the right to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, organizers would seek to offset the estimated $5.3-billion budget with average ticket prices of more than $1,700 for the opening ceremony and $250-$450 for marquee events such as the gymnastics final and basketball gold-medal game.

Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a news conference after the City Council gave its final approval to a proposal that could bring the 2024 Olympic Games to Southern California in 2024. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

That would put the proposed Games in the neighborhood of recent Super Bowls and NBA Finals, which have brought averages reported at $1,500 to $4,000.

Less popular Olympic events, including preliminaries for rugby and shooting, would average about $34 a ticket, according to documents the LA 2024 bid committee made public Thursday.

“The ticket prices are based on London 2012 prices,” said Jeff Millman, a committee spokesman. “With more than 10 million tickets available at a variety of prices, all Angelenos will be able to afford tickets to the Games.”

