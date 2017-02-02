× Lakers Hire Hall of Famer Magic Johnson to Advise Ownership

To advise her during a potential crossroads for the organization, Lakers President Jeanie Buss is turning to one of her late father’s closest friends.

The Lakers have hired Hall of Famer Magic Johnson as an advisor.

Johnson’s duties will include “collaborating with coaches, evaluating and mentoring players, assessing future franchise needs, and helping ownership to determine the best path for growth and success,” according to a release published on the team website.

Johnson will report directly to Buss.

