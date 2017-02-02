× Man Arrested in Connection with Fullerton College Sexual Assaults: Police

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults that occurred within minutes of each other at Fullerton College earlier this week, officials announced Thursday.

The incidents were reported about 6:35 p.m. on a walkway between buildings. Both victims were students and reported being groped in their crotch region by a man who ran away, police said.

A man who was acting erratically near the college was detained by campus police on Wednesday and authorities recognized that he matched the description of the suspect in the sexual assaults.

Responding Fullerton Police officers say the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was eventually positively identified as the suspect and was arrested, police said.

Officials did not release the suspect’s name or photograph, citing the ongoing investigation. He was only descried as being Asian, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds.

