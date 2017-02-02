× Man Critically Injured After Being Attacked by 2 Dogs in Lincoln Heights: LAPD

A man was critically injured after apparently being attacked by two pit bulls in Lincoln Heights Thursday evening, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The incident was reported about 5:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The man is believed to be 50 years old.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but LAPD officials will be investigating.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.

Check back for updates on this developing story.