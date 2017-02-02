Man Found Shot to Death on Dirt Field in Lancaster, Prompting Investigation

An investigation is underway after a man was found fatally shot on a dirt field in a residential part of Lancaster Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The unidentified man’s body was discovered about 6:10 a.m. in the 44700 block of Division Street, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the body near a wall that divided the field from residential properties in the area. Multiple law enforcement vehicles were parked on the street nearby, according to the footage.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and have released no further information about the fatal shooting.

Anyone with info about the case is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who wish to leave a tip anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.