‘Obscene and Hateful’ Graffiti Spray-Painted on NorCal Islamic Center, Police Say

An Islamic center in Roseville was the target of a hate crime Wednesday, becoming the second mosque in Northern California to come under attack by vandals in nearly two weeks, officials said.

In the latest incident, someone spray-painted “obscene and hateful graffiti directed at Muslims” on the outside walls of the Tarbiya Institute in the 1800 block of Sierra Gardens Drive, according to the Roseville Police Department. Authorities think the incident occurred between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In a statement to worshipers, the institute said it does not believe the hate graffiti is “reflective of the sentiment in our community.” The institute said it has received support from the community over the last few weeks and some residents even helped removed the graffiti.

“Nonetheless, we at Tarbiya believe that this incident is a microcosm of a sinister spirit that has been perpetuating in our country, and sponsored by people in power,” the institute said. “This spirit emboldens some who are full of hate to actually take action. Spray paint is a lot less harmful than murdering worshipers at the mosque or burning it to the ground.”

Islami center in Roseville target of vandal who defaced windows and walls with profanity. Some blame political climate in D.C. pic.twitter.com/PGPplADA0K — Lonnie Wong (@lonnie_wong) February 1, 2017