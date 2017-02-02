Off-Duty LAX Guard Shot, Killed in South L.A.; Suspect Remains at Large: LAPD

An Los Angeles International Airport traffic and security guard was fatally shot while off duty Wednesday night in South Los Angeles, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. around W 76th and Main streets in the Florence area of L.A., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Sal Ramirez. Police have not identified the victim but described him as 40 years old and black.

The victim was standing near the road when a suspect, who officers said is black, allegedly opened fire while standing in the middle of the street.

The victim was shot in the head, torso and groin, Ramirez said. He was transported to California Hospital, but there he succumbed to his injuries and died, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene, according to Ramirez, and it is unclear whether the situation is gang related.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.