Gayle Anderson was live in Riverside to see Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper, from the collection of Cheech Marin. This unique display presents 65 artworks by 24 established and early-career artists whose work demonstrates a myriad of techniques from watercolor and aquatint to pastel and mixed media.
This exhibition is generously sponsored by: The City of Riverside, Altura Credit Union, and the Riverside Art Museum
Papel Chicanos Dos: Works on Paper From the Collection of Cheech Marin
Riverside Art Museum
3425 Mission Inn Avenue
Riverside, CA 92501
(951) 684-7111
If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.
Thank you for watching!
Gayle