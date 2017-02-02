Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Riverside to see Papel Chicano Dos: Works on Paper, from the collection of Cheech Marin. This unique display presents 65 artworks by 24 established and early-career artists whose work demonstrates a myriad of techniques from watercolor and aquatint to pastel and mixed media.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by: The City of Riverside, Altura Credit Union, and the Riverside Art Museum

Papel Chicanos Dos: Works on Paper From the Collection of Cheech Marin

Riverside Art Museum

3425 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

(951) 684-7111

