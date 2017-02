Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents affected by the largest methane leak in U.S. history at Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon storage facility last year gathered Thursday to share accounts of the grief caused by the incident with regulators ahead of their decision on whether to allow the location to resume operation. It was much calmer than the previous evening's proceedings, during which protesters shut down the meeting. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 2, 2017.

34.165357 -118.608975