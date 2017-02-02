× Simi Valley Woman Arrested After New Year’s Day Crash Leaves Wife Dead: Police

Simi Valley police arrested a 25-year-old woman on Thursday after a New Year’s Day crash left her wife, an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer, dead.

Alayna Monroe, of Simi Valley, was arrested around 9 a.m. and booked at the Ventura County Jail.

Monroe was driving around 2:10 a.m. Jan. 1 when a collision occurred with another car, driven by an Uber driver, at the intersection of Sycamore Drive and Cochran Street.

Her wife, Heather Monroe, 30, was a passenger in Alayna Monroe’s car. She was pronounced dead the scene, police said.

The Uber driver and her passenger also received minor injuries from the crash.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but it appears that one of the vehicles failed to stop for a red light, the Simi Valley Police Department reported.

LAPD officials released a statement on the death of Heather Monroe following the crash.

“Losing an officer is devastating, but the pain is intensified for the men and women of the Department when it happens during what is supposed to be the happiest time of the year,” the LAPD said.

Alayna Monroe was booked for driving under the influence causing injury and vehicular manslaughter charges, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.