Thursday Tee Time With Torrey Pines Golf Course

Today’s Thursday Tee time featured Torrey Pines Golf Course. The world-famous Torrey Pines Golf Course features magnificent scenery with a one of a kind course that was the home of the 2008 US Open and will be again in 2021. Fresh off of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, the course has been a favorite of pros and avid golfers alike. We also gave away a prize package to the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines that includes a one night stay, a round of golf for 2 and breakfast at their onsite restaurant Torreyana Grille. The Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines offers a unique San Diego experience with a setting unlike any other in southern California. Each of the coastal chic guest rooms offers a private balcony or patio with breathtaking views of the golf course, ocean or beautiful hotel gardens. For more information on the Torrey Pines Golf Course, visit their website.

