Residents of a retirement community in Westwood who say they are being asked to move out as property owners plan to renovate and convert the building into a luxury state-licensed care facility for the elderly held a protest on Thursday. Ellina Abovian reports from Westwood for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 2, 2017.

40.306000 -121.005793