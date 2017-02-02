Woman, 3 Teens Arrested on Suspicion of Gang-Related Shooting Near High School in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman and three teens have been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting near a high school in Anaheim that injured two people, police announced Thursday.

The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in front of Gilbert High School, 1800 West Ball Rd. Responding officers found two teens with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses said they saw a teen get out of a vehicle and fired a rifle several times at the victims as they walked in front of the school. The suspect then left the scene.

Neither of the victims were students at the school, officials said.

A 15-year-old boy was identified and arrested as the shooter and a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were arrested as accomplices Wednesday, Anaheim police said. Cassandra Rivera, 18, of Perris, was also arrested as an accomplice.

The rifle suspected of being used in the crime was recovered during the investigation, police said.

Authorities are trying to determine how the teen got ahold of the gun.

Officials did not elaborate on why the shooting was deemed gang-related.

All suspects were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, possessing a firearm within a school zone and gang charges.