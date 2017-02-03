× $175,000 Worth of Jewelry, Other Valuables Stolen From Nicki Minaj’s Beverly Hills Home: LAPD

Thieves stole $175,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables from singer Nicki Minaj’s home in Beverly Hills, police said.

The burglary occurred between Nov. 24 and Jan. 24 in the 2600 block of Bowmont Avenue, when the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer was not home, said Officer Aareon Jefferson, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives from the department’s West Los Angeles station have launched an investigation into the missing items, he said.

It is unclear how the burglars managed to enter the singer’s home, Jefferson said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.