× Convicted Orange County Serial Killer Sentenced to Death

Steven Dean Gordon, the homeless sex offender who was convicted last year of murdering four women in Orange County, was sentenced to death Friday for his crimes.

In December, a jury convicted 47-year-old Gordon of murdering the women, who had been working as prostitutes in Santa Ana and Anaheim in 2013 and 2014.

The same jury decided he should be executed for his crimes.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Patrick H. Donahue imposed the death sentence and ordered that Gordon be taken to death row at San Quentin.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.