Couple Arrested for Operating Alleged ‘Drug Factory’ Across From Connecticut Elementary School

Police in Connecticut said an executed search warrant led to the arrest of a Middletown man and his girlfriend suspected of running a “drug factory” near an elementary school.

Juan Pagan-Rivera’s apartment, located across the street from McDonough Elementary School, was searched on Wednesday, WFSB reported.

Officers said they found the following evidence:

10.9 grams of raw heroin

57 bags of heroin

13.4 grams of marijuana

58 morphine sulphate extended release 30 mg pills

5 acetaminophen/Oxycodone hydrochloride 325/10 mg pills

2 digital scales

A cutting agent and white powder

$2,338 in cash

3 cell phones

Detectives tested the substances, both the raw and in the bag, with a NARK kit. It revealed a yellow color, which indicates the presence of heroin, authorities said.

The amount of heroin they found would have created between 545 and 763 bags of the drug for sale, police said. It was a total street value, if sold at $10 per bag, of between $6,020 and $8,200.

Pagan-Rivera lives in the apartment with his girlfriend, Lourdes Torreira and a 3-year-old child, police said.

Detectives ran Pagan-Rivera and Torreira’s names through the state’s prescription monitoring program and neither was prescribed Oxycodone or morphine.

They said the street value of the prescription drugs they found was roughly $630.

The drugs were within reach of the child, police said.

Pagan-Rivera was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of under a half ounce of marijuana, operation of a drug factory, narcotics not in a container, possession within 1,500 feet of a day care and risk of injury to a minor.

Torreira faces similar charges.

Pagan-Rivera also had two prior arrests with convictions for first-degree assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The Department of Children and Families was also notified.