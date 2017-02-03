Curious Arizona Puppy OK After Getting Head Trapped in Tire

Firefighters in Arizona rescued a curious canine after he found himself stuck in a tight situation earlier this week.

It’s not clear how the 8-month-old Coonhound, “Blaze,” wiggled his head into a tire Monday, but Blaze’s owner says he left the pup by himself in his yard for just a few hours and came home to find him in this precarious position, KPHO reported.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department came to the rescue, and the department shared the details about the incident on its Facebook page.

“With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin-pulling, Blaze’s head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel without the use of tools but with Firefighter Zach Osborne’s brute strength,” the post read.

Blaze was uninjured following the ordeal, but did suffer some minor neck swelling, according to the Fire Department.

“Blaze remained calm, cool, and collected throughout the ordeal; he did not make a sound,” the post read.

Rescuers hope Blaze learned a “valuable lesson” from the incident and they won’t be needed for any further rescues involving the “playful puppy.”