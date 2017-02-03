× El Monte High School Wrestling Coach Charged With Having Sexual Relationships With 3 Students

A man who was a wrestling coach at an El Monte high school has been charged with having sexual relationships with three female students, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials announced Friday.

David Vaca Jr., 21, of West Covina, faces 20 felony counts, including seven counts of oral copulation of a person under 18, six counts of sexual penetration, six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of sodomy of a person under 16.

Prosecutors said the crimes allegedly occurred while Vaca worked at Arroyo High School between June 2015 and Jan. 2017.

Prosecutors were expected to ask that bail be set at $965,000.

The case remains under investigation by the El Monte Police Department.