Federal Judge Temporarily Halts Trump Travel Ban Nationwide, Washington State Attorney General Says

Posted 4:42 PM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46PM, February 3, 2017
Hundreds sit Sunday in on the departure level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal to protest President Trump's travel restrictions. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A federal judge in Washington state granted a temporary restraining order Friday night that the state’s attorney general said immediately halted President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order effective nationwide.

James Robart, a federal judge in Washington, granted the order.

“No one is above the law — not even the President,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. There was no immediate response from the Trump administration.

