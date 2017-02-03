Federal Judge Temporarily Halts Trump Travel Ban Nationwide, Washington State Attorney General Says
A federal judge in Washington state granted a temporary restraining order Friday night that the state’s attorney general said immediately halted President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order effective nationwide.
James Robart, a federal judge in Washington, granted the order.
“No one is above the law — not even the President,” Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. There was no immediate response from the Trump administration.
