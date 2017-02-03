Fontana Police Warn Residents of Immigration Checkpoint Hoax

Fontana Police said Friday they have been receiving several calls and social media inquiries about officers from their agency conducting immigration checkpoints, but are warning residents that the checkpoints are a hoax.

“The Fontana Police Department wants our community to know we are not participating in any immigration check points nor is there any being conducted in the City of Fontana,” officials said in a news release.

They added that those involved are “trying to create a public panic and we want our community to be assured that this is a complete hoax.”

Police and immigration officials said no checkpoints are planned, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Virginia Kice, a spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement told the newspaper that the rumors of immigration checkpoints have been circulating across the US this week, primarily on social media.

It is unclear if officials will be investigating those who are conducing the checkpoints or if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with questions about the fake immigration checkpoints can call Sgt. Kevin Goltara at 909-854-8013.

#FontanaPD wants the community to know about an Immigration Check Point hoax that is going around on social media. https://t.co/TYEI8j4gyu pic.twitter.com/CLD7PBZD8N — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) February 4, 2017