Florida Father Shot, Killed During Craigslist Sale of Son’s Dirt Bike; 2 Teens Arrested

Two Florida teenagers face charges after allegedly killing a man Tuesday during a meeting arranged in Tampa through Craigslist.

Stuart Beck, 15, had grown too big for his prized dirt bike and was ready to sell it, so the family decided to look for a buyer.

"I got it as a Christmas present and I worshipped it, because it came from my dad," Beck told WFLA-TV. "He taught me how to ride. It started as his hobby and moved on to mine."

Stuart's father, James Beck, posted an ad on Craigslist and it didn't take long for an interested buyer to set up a meeting.

The father and son went together to a neighborhood in Tampa at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, where they met 16-year-old Ramontrae Williams and 17-year-old Dontae Johnson, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police say the young men stole the dirt bike and shot Stuart's father right in front of him. The teen, who was unharmed, tried to revive his father.

"He was a wonderful man," Stuart said. "He had a great sense of humor, always knew how to make someone laugh."

Officers found the dirt bike near Williams' home and arrested the teens on murder and armed robbery charges.

If convicted, Williams and Johnson could spend the rest of their lives in prison.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the pay for Beck's funeral and to support his family.

While Craigslist can be a valuable tool for community sales, many crimes have been committed using the site, with criminals luring victims to encounters that have ended in murder, attempted murder, child predator arrests, armed robbery, and multiple scams.

While Craigslist downplays Craigslist-related crime on its website, the company does recommend these safety tips before meeting a potential buyer for the first time:

Insist on a public meeting place like a cafe, bank, or shopping center

Do not meet in a secluded place, or invite strangers into your home

Be especially careful buying/selling high value items

Tell a friend or family member where you're going

Take your cellphone along if you have one

Consider having a friend accompany you

Trust your instincts