National spokesperson for the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign Eve Walker joined us live to promote National Wear Red Day. National Wear Red Day and the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign is encouraging everyone to wear red to help bring attention to heart disease and inspire others to take charge of their health. 1 in 3 women die each year of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases – that’s one woman every 80 seconds. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac and stroke events can be prevented with awareness and action. For more information on National Wear Red Day, you can go to their website.

And for more information on the fashions featured in the segment, you can go to Macy's.