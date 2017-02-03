‘Not Even a Slap on the Wrist’: Missouri Parents Outraged Over Charges Brought Against Babysitter Blamed For Infant’s Death

Two devastated parents from Wentzville, Missouri, say the charges brought against a babysitter who was watching their infant son when he died are too lenient.

Byron Matlock was just 6 weeks old when he died after his skull was crushed, television station KMOV in St. Louis reported Tuesday.

“We walk pass stuff every day that reminds us of him and how we can’t hold him anymore,” said Darryl Matlock.

Several months after his death, Byron’s parents Bree Rager and Darryl Matlock say they still feel a lot of pain.

The medical examiner’s office says Byron died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said the babysitter, Kelly Schneeberger, told investigators that a toddler had fallen on Byron as she was babysitting in her home back in October, causing him to hit the ground.

But after re-questioning, she changed her story to say that she had fallen on the baby, according to authorities.

“That’s the big thing right there, that she tried to blame a baby who couldn’t speak for themselves,” Rager said.

Instead of being charged for Byron’s death as his parents hoped she’d be, this week, Schneeberger was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to court documents obtained by KMOV, Schneeberger acted with criminal negligence because she had a condition that causes her to lose balance, and the house had “cramped conditions”

The medical examiner told police that her story about falling could be plausible.

But Byron’s parents wanted a charge far more severe.

“It serves no justice at all. It’s not even a slap on the wrist, it’s more like a pat on the back, saying, ‘It’s okay, don’t do it again, there’s the door,” Matlock said.

Rager and Matlock are worried now she might even be babysitting again.

“I am terrified for any kids she might happen to have in her care again,” said Rager.

A GoFundMe was set up to pay for the baby’s memorial