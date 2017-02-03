Palmdale Man Sentenced to 164 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting, Attempting to Kill Woman

A 48-year-old Palmdale was sentenced to 164 years to life in prison for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and trying to kill a woman in 2015, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials announced Friday.

Last month Leonard Earl Bales was found guilty of attempted, premeditated murder, forcible oral copulation, kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence and making criminal threats.

The jury also found true special allegations of kidnapping, trying and binding, committing great bodily injury and using a dangerous weapon during a crime.

On Sept. 26, 2015 Bales strangled a 35-year-old woman until she became unconscious, kidnapped her and took her to a vacant house in Quartz Hill neighborhood of Lancaster.

Bales then proceeded to drag, bind and sexually assault the woman, officials said. She managed to escape and ran naked from the vacant house.

A neighbor provided shelter and alerted authorities.

Officials said that Bales had previously been convicted of killing a woman in 1998 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.