Riverside Man Arrested After Allegedly Intentionally Running Over, Killing Transient: Police

A Riverside man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian intentionally, authorities said.

Officers eventually detained 55-year-old Lawrence Earl Aaseng after questioning him and investigating the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash reported around 10:10 a.m. just east of the intersection of Jackson Street and Van Buren Boulevard, according to a statement from Riverside police. First responders treated the victim on site for major injuries before transporting him to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending notification of his family. Officials described the man as a transient.

After speaking with Aaseng at the scene, detectives determined he drove his white Toyota Corolla south through the parking lot of a business in the 6000 block of Van Buren Boulevard and intentionally ran over the victim, who had been standing near a tree by a side driveway off Jackson Street, the release states.

The driver does not appear to have previously known or had a relationship with the deceased victim, investigators said.

Aaseng allegedly reversed his car into an occupied Nissan sedan as he attempted to flee, though the other driver was not injured, authorities said.

He has been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.