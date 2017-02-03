Santa Monica Schools Warn of Possible Norovirus Outbreak Linked to Yosemite Field Trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 200 students at a Santa Monica middle school may have been exposed to norovirus during a recent trip to Yosemite, and students at nearby schools may have spread the virus elsewhere, officials said Thursday.

The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said that students from John Adams Middle School were on a five-day trip to Yosemite last week when some participants showed signs of gastrointestinal illness.

Several teachers and parents were also potentially exposed, according to a letter sent to parents and staff and published on the school district’s website. It’s unclear how many people were infected in total.

School officials notified parents of students at John Adams Middle School on Sunday, and officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health have helped trace the outbreak to the Yosemite trip.

