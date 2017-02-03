Surveillance Video Released of Assault That Left 83-Year-Old Woman Bloodied in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video of a bloody assault on an 83-year-old woman in Koreatown was released by an area shop owner Friday morning.

The incident took place about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday near Western Avenue and West Third Street, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Liliana Preciado said.

Video shows the victim walking down a sidewalk as another woman runs up from behind and then shoves her to the ground.

The attacker continues to run away from the scene as bystanders rush to assist the injured woman.

The victim suffered a one-inch gash on her left cheek and had pain in her knee after the fall, police told the Los Angeles Times.

The suspected attacker, identified by police as 27-year-old Patty Garcia, was arrested following the incident and was being held on $50,000 bail, Preciado said.

Social media posts following the attack suggested the attacker yelled “white power” before fleeing, however police have said that no one at the scene reported hearing that.

As of Friday, the incident was not being investigated as a hate crime, LAPD Sgt. Montgomery said.