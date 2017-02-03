Suspect Sought After Man Found Fatally Shot on Dirt Field in Lancaster

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Lancaster on Thursday.

Lancaster Station deputies responded to a report of a person down around 7 a.m. in the 44700 block of Division Street and found the body of a 35-year-old man in a dirt field, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim had been shot at least once.

His name has not yet been released.

Information gathered during the investigation led detectives to identify a suspect, 23-year-old Mario Jose Estrada, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Estrada is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, and a mustache and goatee, the release stated. The word “NANO” is tattooed inside the bottom of his lip.

The suspect may be traveling with a 16-year-old female identified by the department as Jennifer Lopez.

He may be driving a 2006 light blue BMW SUV, with license plate No. 6MWN447. The SUV was last spotted Thursday afternoon in Ontario.

The suspect was described in a sheriff’s bulletin as being “armed and dangerous,” and anyone who encounters Estrada is urged to call 911 or a local law enforcement agency.

