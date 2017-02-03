× Trump Administration Issues Clarification on Travel Ban, Allows Some Travelers From 7 Countries to Enter US Under Special Circumstances

The Trump administration issued a clarification to its travel order Friday, allowing for some travelers from the seven banned countries to enter the US under specific circumstances.

The Department of Homeland Security is looking to clear up some confusion about who from the seven restricted countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — can still enter the US during what the agency described as a “pause.”

“This pause does not apply to Lawful Permanent Residents” — also known as green card holders — “dual citizens with passports from a country other than the seven listed, or those traveling on diplomatic, NATO or UN visas. Special Immigrant Visa holders who are nationals of these seven countries may board US-bound planes, and apply for and receive a national interest exception to the pause upon arrival,” according to the DHS release.