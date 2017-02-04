2 Dead, 2 in Critical Condition After Van Falls From Overpass to 101 Freeway, Closing Southbound Lanes

Two women died and two men were transported in critical condition after a crash on the 101 Freeway Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway, north of Highland Avenue and close to Barham Boulevard, after a van breached a barrier near the Barham Boulevard overpass, according to the L.A. Fire Department. The van launched over the northbound lanes and fell on the center median, striking a vehicle in the southbound lanes and causing significant damage, the agency said.

The freeway was expected to be closed 90 minutes as crews responded to the scene, the California Highway Patrol said. Traffic was being diverted to Lankershim Boulevard.

Two of the van’s three occupants — women estimated to be in their 50s or 60s — were both declared dead at the scene, authorities said. The third occupant, a man roughly in his 60s, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD.

The single occupant in the second car struck, a 48-year-old man, was also transported in serious to critical condition, fire personnel said.

A third vehicle suffered minor damage and none of its occupants were injured, officials said, but it is not clear how the car was involved.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.