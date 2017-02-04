× Arrests Made in 1993 L.A. Fire That Killed 10, Including 7 Children

Los Angeles police said Saturday that multiple people have been arrested in connection with a devastating 1993 fire that killed 10 people, including seven children and two pregnant women, in a Westlake district apartment building.

The fire, in an old apartment building packed with immigrants from Latin America, stunned the city, exposed flaws in fire inspection procedures and prompted reforms. Police have long believed the fire was arson, started by gang members possibly angry at not being allowed to deal drugs there.

Officer Aareon Jefferson, an LAPD spokesman, said Saturday he did not have the names of the suspects who were arrested. The department will release more information at a news conference on Monday.

Prosecutors had previously accused two gang members of starting the fire but eventually dropped the charges.

