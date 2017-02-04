At Least 3 Seriously Injured Hikers Rescued, Possibly 3 More Missing After Falling Down Ice Chute Near Angeles Crest Highway

Three people were seriously injured Saturday after falling down an ice chute Friday near Angeles Crest Highway, authorities said.

One patient was transported by ground while the other two were airlifted by two separate helicopters, Los Angeles County fire officials confirmed. One person airlifted had broken a wrist and had hypothermia, while the other suffered injuries to the head and back as well as hypothermia, the agency said.

Firefighters were searching between the town of Wrightwood and Highway 39 for three other hikers thought possibly to be in the area.

The party had departed for a hike Saturday morning, authorities said.