Family Flew Man With Dementia From L.A. to England, Abandoned Him There, Officials Say

Fifteen months ago, an elderly man with an American accent was found wandering around a British bus station parking lot disoriented.

It took much detective work, but authorities now say that man is Earl Roger Curry, a 76-year-old Whittier man suffering from dementia. Los Angeles County officials and a British police investigation now allege he was simply dumped in England by his son during a visit, a charge his son, Kevin Curry, denies.

Curry was returned to the United States by British authorities last year and is now in a Bellflower nursing home.

“I’ve never seen one like this before. I have been in the business for 20 years: a U.S. citizen abandoned in another country,” said Connie D. Draxler, the deputy director of the L.A. County Office of the Public Guardian. “There are rarely cases of granny dumping, but I don’t know of any so dramatic.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.