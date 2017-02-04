FCC Is Stopping 9 Companies From Providing Subsidized Internet to the Poor

Regulators are telling nine companies they won’t be allowed to participate in a federal program meant to help them provide affordable internet access to low-income consumers — weeks after those companies were given the green light.

The move, announced Friday by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, reverses a decision by his Democratic predecessor, Tom Wheeler, and undercuts the companies’ ability to provide low-cost internet access to poorer Americans. In a statement, Pai called the initial decisions a form of “midnight regulation.”

“These last-minute actions, which did not enjoy the support of the majority of commissioners at the time they were taken, should not bind us going forward,” he said.

The program, known as Lifeline, provides registered households with a $9.25-a-month credit, which can then be used to buy home internet service. As many as 13 million Americans who do not have broadband service at home may be eligible for Lifeline, the FCC has found. Roughly 900 service providers participate in the Lifeline program.

