L.A. City Attorney Demands List of People Detained at LAX Under Trump’s Travel Order

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer is demanding that the Department of Homeland Security turn over a list of travelers detained, questioned or returned to their country of origin under President Trump’s travel ban executive order.

Feuer on Friday sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Kevin K. McAleenan and Los Angeles Area Port Director Mitchell Merriam seeking to verify that the federal agencies operating at Los Angeles International Airport complied with two court restraining orders last week.

The restraining orders issued by courts in New York and Los Angeles enjoined federal agents from removing individuals with approved refugee applications or valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas from the seven nations named in Trump’s executive order.

Feuer said he was denied access to the incoming immigration area on Jan. 27 and was told a high-level federal official would provide answers, but he said he was never provided with information.

