New Fitness Studio Opening in Burbank; Specializes in Dance

February 4, 2017

LTO Fitness Dance Studio, a new fitness studio that specializes in twerking, hip-hop cardio, yoga and other classes, is opening in Burbank. A few trainers joined the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 4 to show off their dance moves in preparation for their grand opening.