Simi Valley Police Search for Man Accused of Stabbing His Roommate

Simi Valley police are looking for a suspect Saturday morning after a man stabbed his roommate, leaving him in critical condition.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Ulysses Street around 7:54 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a stabbing. There, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the torso.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and is in a medically induced coma, officials said.

An initial investigation into the stabbing revealed that Gerard o Martin Vasquez, 52, allegedly stabbed the man in an unprovoked attack, according to a Simi Valley Police Department press release.

Vasquez fled the scene on a bicycle before officers arrived, police said. He is described as a 5-foot 10-inch Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 180 pounds.

Vasquez was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6971.