Trump Travel Ban Supporters and Opponents Plan to Protest at LAX

Both opponents and supporters of President Trump’s sweeping travel ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries plan to converge on Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for separate rallies, one day after a federal judge temporarily suspended the ban.

Opponents plan to rally in front of Tom Bradley International Terminal beginning at 11 a.m. Supporters of the ban plan their own demonstration at noon.

On Friday night, the Department of Homeland Security suspended the travel ban after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against major parts of Trump’s executive order, which is effective nationwide. The order was in response to lawsuits filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

The State Department, which “provisionally revoked” 60,000 visas since the president signed his executive order on Jan. 27, said Saturday it had started re-accepting those visas from people in the countries affected. Trump’s White House has said it will ask for an emergency stay of the judge’s order, arguing the president’s actions were lawful.