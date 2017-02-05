California Student, Who Was Detained 23 Hours at LAX and Then Deported, Returns to US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sahar Muranovic’s hands trembled as she waited for her sister.

The 27-year-old scanned the crowd Sunday morning at Los Angeles International Airport, hoping that her family’s anxious, weeklong ordeal — which began when her older sister was detained, then deported — would soon come to an end.

Television cameras crowded around Muranovic. Her sister’s friend fiddled with Facebook Live, ready to broadcast the reunion to friends and family scattered across the globe. Muranovic stood silently as she clutched a bouquet of flowers.

“Oh my god,” she said suddenly, her hand covering her mouth. “Is that her?”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.