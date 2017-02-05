× Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime Show to Feature Hundreds of Drones

Footballs won’t be the only thing flying in Houston this Sunday.

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show will feature hundreds — yes, hundreds — of lit-up drones, a source with knowledge of the show’s production told CNNMoney.

The source said the inclusion of unmanned aerial vehicles required clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, which has placed a ban on drones at or near the stadium.

Earlier this week, the FAA declared a 34.5-mile radius around Houston’s NRG Stadium a “no drone zone” on game day.

But not for Gaga, who will perform under and amid the hundreds of lit-up drones on Sunday.

It will be the first time the Super Bowl halftime show has incorporated drones.