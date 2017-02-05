Man Injured After Hit-and-Run Crash in Chesterfield Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was left in serious condition early Sunday morning after being hit by a car in Chesterfield Square, according to police.

Los Angeles officers responded to reports of a traffic collision near the intersection of 59th Street and Western Avenue around 2:33 a.m.

There, they discovered a vehicle hit a pedestrian before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to officials.

Los Angeles firefighters at the scene believed the man may have also been the victim of a robbery but LAPD has yet to determine, according to Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez.

Officers have not released a description of the suspect vehicle or driver.