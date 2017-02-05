Thousands Turn Out in Downtown L.A. to Protest Trump’s Orders on Keystone, Dakota Pipelines

Thousands of people converged on downtown Los Angeles on Sunday to protest the proposed $3.8-billion Dakota Access pipeline, which activists across the country say threatens the water supply and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota.

Organizers, gathering at Pershing Square, say this was the first anti-pipeline protest in Los Angeles since President Trump signed executive orders to fast-track construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

“I haven’t seen this kind of thing before and I’ve been involved in protests since the ’70s,” said Karen Pomer of Labor for Standing Rock, one of the groups participating in the demonstration.

The demonstration was the brainchild of Isaac Price, a Web designer in Long Beach who created a Facebook page after the executive orders were signed. He’d never organized a protest before, Pomer said.

