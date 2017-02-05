Watch at 10PM for a shot at $2,000 in gift cards!

Extra money always comes in handy for those additional expenses that always seem to pop up. Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10pm every night through March 1st for a code word. Then text the code word to 515151, or come to this page (http://ktla.com/giftcard) to enter. For each code word, we’ll pick one winner to receive a $200 American Express gift card. Plus, everyone who enters will be in the drawing for the Grand Prize: $2,000 in gift cards. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!!!

Already have the code word? Enter below.

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151



KTLA-TV

PRESENTS

“KTLA 5 NEWS AT 10 GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY FEBRUARY 2017”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 10:00:01 p.m. PT on February 5, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. PT on March 2, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. There are 25 different entry rounds during the Sweepstakes Period (“Rounds”). All Rounds begin at 10:00 p.m. on the dates listed below. The entry deadline for each Round is 11:59:59 a.m. on the calendar day after the code word was first displayed. Any entries not received within each of the specified Rounds within the entire Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Watch for one code word in each of the Rounds on KTLA-TV Channel 5 during the KTLA 5 News at 10 (excluding commercials), lasting from 10:00 p.m. to 10:59 p.m. in each round of this sweepstakes as listed below:

This Round… …occurs on this date Round 1 February 5, 2017 Round 2 February 6, 2017 Round 3 February 7, 2017 Round 4 February 8, 2017 Round 5 February 9, 2017 Round 6 February 10, 2017 Round 7 February 11, 2017 Round 8 February 12, 2017 Round 9 February 13, 2017 Round 10 February 14, 2017 Round 11 February 15, 2017 Round 12 February 16, 2017 Round 13 February 17, 2017 Round 14 February 18, 2017 Round 15 February 19, 2017 Round 16 February 20, 2017 Round 17 February 21, 2017 Round 18 February 22, 2017 Round 19 February 23, 2017 Round 20 February 24, 2017 Round 21 February 25, 2017 Round 22 February 26, 2017 Round 23 February 27, 2017 Round 24 February 28, 2017 Round 25 March 1, 2017

The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of the show listed above. After each code word is announced, two methods of entry will be available. Only one method of entry per person/email address/household regardless of entry method will be allowed (for a maximum of one entry per person).

Enter via text message:

Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the code word announced as described above in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Text-Message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any entrant, an entrant shall be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword shall be eligible. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any text message entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Sponsor is not responsible for unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions of inability to transmit messages or entries.

or

Enter online:

Go to http://www.ktla.com/giftcard, and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

Entries containing incorrect code words or no code words at all will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person per Round, regardless of entry method. Additional entries from the same person during the same Round will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This contest is void where prohibited by law. This contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are 18 years of age or older as of their date of entry, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsor and its parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

For each Round, all valid entries submitted in that Round will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) Daily Winner will be selected in a random drawing within approximately 72 hours of the end of the Round. Each Daily Winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail, in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

The odds of being selected as a Daily Winner depend on the total number of valid entries received in a given Round. If a selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries for that particular Round. Daily Winners remain eligible to be selected as the Grand Prize Winner. Once a Daily Winner has been designated as a Daily Winner, he or she is not eligible to be selected as a Daily Winner in any subsequent Rounds of this sweepstakes.

Each Daily Winner will receive an American Express gift card redeemable for up to $200 in goods and services at any business that accepts American Express as a form of payment. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a different gift card of Sponsor’s choosing, redeemable for the same dollar value amount.

The Approximate Retail Value of each Daily Winner’s prize is $200.00.

On or about March 3, 2017, all valid entries from all Rounds in this sweepstakes will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing. The Grand Prize Winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as the Grand Prize Winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The odds of being selected as the Grand Prize Winner depend on the total number of valid entries received in this entire sweepstakes. If the selected Grand Prize Winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsors), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all entries in this sweepstakes.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive American Express gift cards with a total value of $2,000, redeemable for up to that amount in goods and services at any business that accepts American Express as a form of payment. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a different gift card of Sponsor’s choosing, redeemable for the same dollar value amount.

The Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize is $2,000.00.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize is the responsibility of each Winner. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor.

The prize – whether considered as a whole or in part — is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, may not be sold or traded, may not be rescheduled except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Prize components may not be separated.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code words onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but is not required) to do one of the following:

Announce the code word during the KTLA 5 News at 11 immediately following the show during which it was originally scheduled to be announced Select additional winners on other days of the Sweepstakes Period so that the total number of Daily Winners over the entire Sweepstakes Period will be 25. Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code words not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/giftcard to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor and its parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor is not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, including any delay, and is under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall Sponsor be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the Winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “KTLA 5 LATE NEWS GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY FEBRUARY 2017”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by April 31, 2017. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.