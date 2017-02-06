× Armed Man Dies After Breaking Into Estranged Wife’s House in Modesto: Police

An armed man died Saturday amid a struggle with family members after breaking into his estranged wife’s home in Modesto, police said.

Modesto police were called around 4 p.m. to the 4100 block of Alexandra Court following reports of shots fired in the area, said police spokeswoman Heather Graves.

Police said Rick Foreman, 53, forced his way into his estranged wife’s home and headed up the stairs to a room where she was hiding. A family member, who was not identified by police, confronted Foreman and the two began arguing, Graves said.

Graves said Foreman fired a gun he was holding, but did not hit anyone. The family member attempted to grab the firearm and the two struggled. The gun was fired multiple times, but no one was struck.

