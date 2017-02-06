Ex-NBA Star Dennis Rodman Pleads Guilty to Wrong-Way Driving Crash on 5 Freeway and Avoids Jail Time

Dennis Rodman, the eccentric former NBA star, pleaded guilty on Monday to driving the wrong way on the 5 Freeway in Orange County and later providing false information to a police officer.

Rodman, a Hall of Fame inductee who is perhaps best known for his role on several championship-winning Chicago Bulls teams in the 1990s, also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving without a valid license, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

A judge sentenced Rodman, 55, to three years of informal probation and 30 hours of community service; he was ordered to pay restitution as well as make a $500 donation to a victim emergency fund.

As part of the plea deal, a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge was dismissed.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.