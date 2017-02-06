× LAPD to Release Details of Arrests Made in 1993 Westlake Fire That Killed 10 People

Los Angeles police are expected to release details on arrests made in a 1993 fire that swept through a Westlake apartment building crowded with Latino immigrants, killing 10 people, including seven children.

The arrests capped years of investigations into what is considered one of the worst arson fires in L.A. history. Police announced the arrests Saturday but have not released the names of the suspects or said how they linked them to the fire.

One law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said two men were arrested Friday on conspiracy to commit murder. A female suspect has been in custody on a murder charge since 2011.

Several sources told The Times on Saturday that the three suspects are tied to the notorious 18th Street gang. At the time of the May 1993 fire, the gang was terrorizing residents of the neighborhood, then a densely packed first stop for immigrants flowing into L.A. from Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

