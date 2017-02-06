Man Fatally Shot in Baldwin Park: LASD

A man was fatally shot Monday night in Baldwin Park, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The shooting occurred about 9:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Frazier Street.

Responding officers found the victim on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department in the investigation.

Amar Road was shut down at Frazier while investigators were on scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.